Mobile Food Pantry - Temple

Central TX Food Bank Truck

Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans

When:

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Repeats

Where:

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive

Temple, TX

Cost:

Free

The Central Texas Food Bank and your Temple VA are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.

Date: Every 4th Thursday of the month
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location: 
Olin E. Teague Veterans Hospital
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive
Temple, TX 76504

For more info contact:
Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534
Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179

Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT

