Mobile Food Pantry - Temple

Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans

When: Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT Repeats Where: 1901 Veterans Memorial Drive Temple, TX Get directions on Google Maps to Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center Cost: Free





The Central Texas Food Bank and your Temple VA are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.

Date: Every 4th Thursday of the month

Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

Location:

Olin E. Teague Veterans Hospital

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive

Temple, TX 76504



For more info contact:

Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534

Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179