Mobile Food Pantry - Temple
Central TX Food Bank mobile food pantry for Veterans
When:
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Where:
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive
Temple, TX
Cost:
Free
The Central Texas Food Bank and your Temple VA are serving Veterans in the community with a drive-thru food pantry at no cost to Veterans. No identification needed and no one will be turned away. Veterans are encouraged to bring their own carts and reusable bags to take food with them.
Date: Every 4th Thursday of the month
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Location:
Olin E. Teague Veterans Hospital
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive
Temple, TX 76504
For more info contact:
Nutrition and Food Service at 254-743-0534
Health Care for Homeless Veterans at 254-743-2179
Thu. Jun 27, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Jul 25, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Aug 22, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 10:00 am – 11:00 am CT