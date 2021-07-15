 Skip to Content

Caregiver support

VA Central Texas health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.

Connect with a support coordinator

Revonder Ellis-VanArsdale LCSW

Caregiver Support Coordinator

VA Central Texas health care

Phone: 254-743-1312

Email: Revonder.Ellis-VanArsdale@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Central Texas health care

If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Central Texas caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:

  • Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
  • Matching you with services and benefits 
  • Connecting you with local resources and programs

VA Caregiver Support Line

The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Central Texas region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.

Phone: 855-260-3274

