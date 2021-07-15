 Skip to Content

Homeless Veteran care

If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Central Texas health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.

Connect with a care coordinator

Paula Wood LCSW

Coordinator, Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program

VA Central Texas health care

Phone: 254-778-4811, ext. 41253

Email: paula.wood2@va.gov

Andrew Miller LCSW

Coordinator, Housing Urban Development/VA Supportive Housing

VA Central Texas health care

Phone: 254-778-4811, ext. 54446

Email: andrew.miller@va.gov

Monique Thibodeaux-Jackson LCSW

Assistant Program Manager, Housing Urban Development/VA Supportive Housing

VA Central Texas health care

Phone: 254-778-4811, ext. 44628

Email: monique.thibodeaux-jackson@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Central Texas health care

We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Central Texas homeless services care coordinator to get help with: 

  • Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
  • Job training, life skills development, and education
  • Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
  • Financial support to prevent homelessness
  • Treatment for addiction and depression
  • Health and dental care
