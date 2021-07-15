Homeless Veteran care
If you are a Veteran who is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail, VA Central Texas health care can help you. Contact a homeless services care coordinator to get help.
Connect with a care coordinator
Paula Wood LCSW
Coordinator, Health Care for Homeless Veterans Program
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-778-4811, ext. 41253
Email: paula.wood2@va.gov
Andrew Miller LCSW
Coordinator, Housing Urban Development/VA Supportive Housing
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-778-4811, ext. 54446
Email: andrew.miller@va.gov
Monique Thibodeaux-Jackson LCSW
Assistant Program Manager, Housing Urban Development/VA Supportive Housing
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-778-4811, ext. 44628
Care we provide at VA Central Texas health care
We help Veterans who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless due to financial hardship, unemployment, addiction, depression, or transition from jail. Contact a VA Central Texas homeless services care coordinator to get help with:
- Immediate food and shelter, including both transitional and permanent housing
- Job training, life skills development, and education
- Support with justice system navigation and community re-entry from jail
- Financial support to prevent homelessness
- Treatment for addiction and depression
- Health and dental care