Patient advocates

The patient advocates at VA Central Texas health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Connect with a patient advocate

Gabriel_Cervantes

Gabriel Cervantes

Temple - Patient Advocate

VA Central Texas health care

Phone: 254-743-0586

Serai_Kizer

Serai Kizer

Temple - Patient Advocate

VA Central Texas health care

Phone: 254-743-0586

Kathy_F_Sanders

Kathy F Sanders

Waco - Patient Advocate

VA Central Texas health care

Phone: 254-743-0586

Tandy_Kinard

Tandy Kinard

Austin - Patient Advocate

VA Central Texas health care

Phone: 254-743-0586

Care we provide at VA Central Texas health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights
