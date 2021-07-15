Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Central Texas health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Gabriel Cervantes
Temple - Patient Advocate
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-743-0586
Serai Kizer
Temple - Patient Advocate
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-743-0586
Kathy F Sanders
Waco - Patient Advocate
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-743-0586
Tandy Kinard
Austin - Patient Advocate
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-743-0586
Care we provide at VA Central Texas health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights