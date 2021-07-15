Returning service member care
VA Central Texas health care provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Rachele Misiti LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Program Manager
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-899-7869
Email: Rachele.Misiti@va.gov
Rhonda Moore LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Case Manager
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-743-0955
Email: Rhonda.Moore3@va.gov
J. Kristen Bisceglia LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Case Manager
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-743-0125
Email: Judith.Bisceglia@va.gov
Suzanne Bozell LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Case Manager
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 254-743-1425
Email: Suzanne.Bozell@va.gov
Brandon Barrera LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Case Manager
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 512-823-4293
Email: Brandon.Barrera@va.gov
Kelly Burnett LCSW
Transition & Care Management (TCM) Case Manager
VA Central Texas health care
Phone: 512-823-4293
Email: Kelly.Burnett@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Central Texas health care
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center near Temple provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.