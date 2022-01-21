 Skip to Content

Campus map

Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.

Download Austin VA Clinic First floor campus map (PDF)
Download Austin VA Clinic Second floor campus map (PDF)

Directions

From US 183 South
Take US 183 South pass TX 71. Turn right onto Metropolis drive, 7901 Metropolis (VA) will be on left.

From Interstate 35
Interstate 35, merge on TX 71E via Exit 230 toward Bastrop. Merge onto US 183 towards Lockhart. Turn right on Metropolis.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:
30°12'20.36"N 97°41'25.27"W

Address:
Austin VA Clinic
7901 Metropolis Drive
Austin, TX 78744

Intersection:
Metropolis Drive and Metrolink Road

Last updated: