Campus map

Directions

From US 183 South

Take US 183 South pass TX 71. Turn right onto Metropolis drive, 7901 Metropolis (VA) will be on left.

From Interstate 35

Interstate 35, merge on TX 71E via Exit 230 toward Bastrop. Merge onto US 183 towards Lockhart. Turn right on Metropolis.

Additional GPS information

When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:

Coordinates:

30°12'20.36"N 97°41'25.27"W

Address:

Austin VA Clinic

7901 Metropolis Drive

Austin, TX 78744

Intersection:

Metropolis Drive and Metrolink Road