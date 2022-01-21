Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From Interstate 35
Take the New Road Exit (Exit 331). Go west on New Road to Memorial Drive (second light from I-35. Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center will be on the left at the intersection of New Road and Memorial Drive.
Additional GPS Information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
31°30'41.76"N 97°9'50.89"W
Address:
Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
4800 Memorial Drive
Waco, TX 76711
Intersection:
New Road and Memorial Drive