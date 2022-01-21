Campus map
Use this information to navigate the facility or locate your care provider’s office. To print the map, download the file and print. This will provide the highest quality image.
Directions
From the south:
From Interstate 35 take Loop 363 Exit (Exit 298), go east (right) on Loop 363. Follow Loop 363 approximately 3 miles. Take the 5th Street Exit (right) until you come to the stop sign at 5th Street. Take a left (north) on 5th Street about 5 blocks. Turn right on Avenue U. Avenue U will take you 1 block straight to the Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center.
From the north:
From Interstate 35 take the Central Avenue/Texas 53/FM2305 Exit (Exit 301); take a left at the red light/East on Central Avenue. Take a right on Third Street in Downtown Temple. 3rd Street will turn into 1st Street just after you cross the downtown overpass. Continue on 1st Street approximately 1 mile. The Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center will be on your left.
Additional GPS information
When programming your GPS for directions, use one of the following:
Coordinates:
31°4'44.47"N 97°20'55.70"W
Address:
Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center
1901 Veterans Memorial Drive
Temple, TX 76504-7451
Intersection:
Veterans Memorial Dr. and W Ave. T