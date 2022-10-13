Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) day

PRESS RELEASE

October 13, 2022

Temple, TX– Members of the public can now dispose of expired prescriptions, including controlled substances, at the Temple and Waco VA Medical Centers as well as the Austin Outpatient Clinic on VA Take Back Day, Friday, October 28th or Saturday, from 10am to 2pm.

VA is aligning with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), welcoming non-Veterans to its health facilities across the nation for the purpose of safe and secure drug disposal on designated dates during the year. Any member of the public is welcome, whether or not they have any affiliation to Veterans or VA.

“We are pleased to welcome non-Veteran members of our community for our first-ever public VA Take Back Day. I encourage people to dispose of old and unused prescriptions in this safe and secure manner,” said Michael Kiefer, Medical Center Director. “It’s important for each of us to clean out our medicine cabinets regularly and to dispose of medications to protect ourselves, our loved ones and our environment.”

This action is the result of legislation signed into law by President Biden on July 29, 2021. The Dispose Unused Medications and Prescription (DUMP) Opioids Act requires VA to establish designated time periods when Veterans and non-Veterans can dispose of opioids and other controlled substance medications at covered VA facilities. A covered facility is a VA medical facility with an onsite pharmacy and/or a physical location dedicated for law enforcement purposes.

Civilians who can’t participate in VA Take Back Days can use DEA’s Public Disposal Locations Search Tool to find year-round collection sites. DEA holds twice yearly Take Back Days, on the last Saturday in the months of April and October.

Veterans enrolled for VA care can bring their expired and unused medications to their VA site of care for disposal any time by contacting their local VA Police Service or VA Pharmacy.

For more information, contact Chief of Police Thomas Carnes at (254) 743-2654 or email him at Thomas.Carnes@va.gov.