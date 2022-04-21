PRESS RELEASE

April 21, 2022

Temple , TX — New VA Clinics Coming to Copperas Cove and Killeen Bringing primary health care options closer to where Veterans live, the new clinics are scheduled to open this fall.

The Central Texas VA Health Care System has awarded contracts for two new community-based outpatient clinics (CBOC) in Copperas Cove and Killeen.

“We are excited to offer Veterans primary health care options closer to where they live,” said Executive Director Michael Kiefer, Central Texas VA Health Care System. “Not only will these new VA clinics in Copperas Cove and Killeen offer primary care, but also women’s health services for our growing number of women Veterans.”

The Central Texas VA already has five CBOCs in Brownwood, Cedar Park, College Station, Palestine, and La Grange; a stand-alone multi-specialty clinic in Austin; and the Temple VA Clinic Annex.

VA awarded 10-year contracts to Potomac Valor Healthcare and Primary Care Solutions, Inc. (PCS), both minority and service-disabled Veteran-owned small businesses.

Scheduled to open this fall, the Copperas Cove clinic will be located at 336 Town Square and the Killeen clinic at 1001 East Veterans Memorial Blvd., suite 401.

“These new clinics were recently approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs as part of a nationwide effort to provide expanded health care to our nation’s Veterans,” said Kiefer.

Serving more than 252,000 Veterans in 39 counties, the Central Texas VA area of operation covers approximately 35,000 square miles and 11 congressional districts. In 2020, the health care system treated 108,659 Veterans with about 1.2 million outpatient visits.

“As the top Republican on the Veterans Affairs funding committee, I thoroughly believe the federal government has a duty to fulfill the promises we’ve made to the men and women who have served our nation,” said U.S. Representative John Carter. “In 2019, Representative Roger Williams and I worked with then VA Secretary Wilkie to secure these two new contract clinics in Copperas Cove and Killeen. I’m excited to see this project coming to fruition because it will help thousands of Central Texas Veterans get improved access for the care they need. I want to thank Director Kiefer, Associate Director Garcia and the entire team at the Temple VA for being exceptional advocates for Veterans and working toward opening these clinics.”

Potomac Valor Healthcare, the contractor for the Copperas Cove clinic, currently provides health care for more than 165,000 Veterans in about 50 CBOCs across the country.

“What makes us different is our company is led by not only service-disabled Veterans, but also by physicians,” said Scott C. Wise M.D., M.B.A., Potomac Valor Healthcare president & CEO. “Our sole focus with the brand-new Copperas Cove CBOC is to ensure area Veterans receive health care of the highest possible quality. We don’t measure ourselves by what others do, but rather by the highest standards of health care quality in the country. In partnership with the Central Texas Veterans Health Care System, we at Potomac Valor can’t wait for Veterans in Copperas Cove to walk into their own, newly designed, state-of-the-art medical home, and we look forward to helping Veterans achieve their best possible health.”

PCS, the contractor for the Killeen clinic, opened its first primary care clinic in Dallas in 2014 and now operates 10 CBOCs in the U.S. and U.S. Virgin Islands.

“We are excited about the opportunity to serve Veterans in the Killeen area,” said Derrick Love-Jones, PCS president & CEO, a nurse practitioner, and a service-disabled Veteran. “Our mission is to deliver exceptional quality primary care and behavioral health services in a way that upholds the values and resilience of our Veterans. We share an enduring passion for Veterans and quality care. We look forward to continuing to enhance our health care service offerings for our federal government partners.”

For more information, visit https://www.va.gov/central-texas-health-care/ or follow the Central Texas VA on Facebook.