Palestine clinic to relocate to new site

PRESS RELEASE

August 22, 2022

Palestine , TX — Central Texas Veterans Health Care System (CTVHCS) is pleased to announce the relocating of its Palestine Clinic from its previous location at 2000 TX-256 Loop, Palestine, TX 75801 to the new location of 300 Willow Creek PKY Suite 100, Palestine TX 75801.

This new space will accommodate the current Veteran population in and around Palestine and will continue to provide Veterans with primary care and specialty health services, including mental health services, smoking cessation programs, prescriptions, and more.

The last day for Veterans to be seen at the TX-256 loop location will be Thursday, August 25th, 2022, and the new site will see its first patients on August 30th, 2022.Veterans assigned to the clinic have been outreached via mail and phone calls to inform them of the pending move.

Veterans who are in need of emergent care during this transition are asked to dial 911; for less emergent needs, Veterans can reach us at (254) 778-4811