Operating status

VA Central Texas health care facility operating statuses and emergency information.

Facility operating statuses

Olin E. Teague Veterans' Center
Limited services and hours
Due to COVID-19, very limited in-person visits, but virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available. Please call your health care team before coming in. All persons must wear a face covering while at facility and be screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Austin VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to COVID-19, very limited in-person visits, but virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available. Please call your health care team before coming in. All persons must wear a face covering while at facility and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Brownwood VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
As of June 8, 2020, the clinic has returned to in-person visits, but virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available. All persons must wear a face covering while at facility and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Bryan VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to COVID-19, very limited in-person visits, but virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available. Please call your health care team before coming in. All persons must wear a face covering while at facility and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Cedar Park VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to COVID-19, very limited in-person visits, but virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available. Please call your health care team before coming in. All persons must wear a face covering while at facility and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Doris Miller Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Limited services and hours
Due to COVID-19, very limited in-person visits, but virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available. Please call your health care team before coming in. All persons must wear a face covering while at facility and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
LaGrange VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to COVID-19, very limited in-person visits, but virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available. Please call your health care team before coming in. All persons must wear a face covering while at facility and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Palestine VA Clinic
Limited services and hours
Due to COVID-19, very limited in-person visits, but virtual care options such as phone and telehealth are available. Please call your health care team before coming in. All persons must wear a face covering while at facility and screened for COVID-19 symptoms.
Temple VA Clinic
Normal services and hours

Emergency information

Patient resources

Emergency: 911

Veterans Crisis Line: 800-273-8255, select 1

24-hour nurse:

  • Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. CT
  • Outside Normal Hours:

Change your appointment:

Media inquiries: 254-743-2376

National Veterans Helpline: 800-507-4571

Patient locator: Not available

Pharmacy refill:

Staff locator: Not available

Telephone care: