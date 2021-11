Policies

Find VA policies on privacy and patient rights, family rights, visitation, and more.

Before visiting a patient at a VA facility, review these guidelines:

Visiting hours:

Visitation is allowed 24 hours a day in most inpatient areas. Since visiting hours are based on the needs of the patient, there may be times when visitors will be required to discuss special visiting hours with the unit’s nurse manager. Other exceptions are the Intensive Care Unit, located at the Temple facility, Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs at both Waco and Temple facilities, and the Psychiatric Intensive Care Unit, located at the Waco facility.

After normal administrative hours, visitors should register with Police Service at the Police substation located on the first floor of the Teague Hospital to the right of the main lobby and just before the elevators.

Visiting church members

If you’re a member of the religious community, we encourage you to visit patients who belong to your church or religious group. However, you’re not allowed to do general visitation by going from bed to bed, ward to ward, or unit to unit.

Bringing food

You may bring small amounts of candy, fruit, and other food items if the nursing staff says they are appropriate for a patient's diet. You may not bring fresh fruit and flowers to patients who are receiving critical care, and you can’t eat or drink in those units.

Washing hands

You must follow hand-hygiene policy guidelines, which require you to practice good hand hygiene when you enter and exit patient rooms, and at other times as directed by staff.

Following infection-control guidelines

You must follow guidelines on infection-control signs and report to the nurses' station for instructions before you enter a patient's room.

Staying home if you are ill

If you have a communicable disease, you won't be allowed to visit patients inside the medical center.

Prohibited items

You're not allowed to bring weapons, cameras, or other prohibited items into the medical center, except when you're conducting official business authorized by the Director or their designee. If you have questions about what qualifies as official business, please contact the facility's Director.

Giving privacy

Our staff may ask you to leave the room when they’re caring for patients. If a staff member asks you to leave a patient's room, you may continue your visit in the day room, waiting area, or any other public area of the facility.

Visiting seriously ill patients

Relatives and friends may visit patients who are seriously ill or in hospice care at any time of day, unless the staff doctor says no.

Visiting patients in restraints

In general, you won't be allowed to visit patients who are in restraints. If the treatment team decides that your visit could have a positive effect on the patient, then you may have a supervised visit with the patient when a staff member removes the restraints. Our staff will document how the patient responds to you and other visitors.

Bringing children to visit

Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult at all times. Minimum age for ICU visitation is 14, unless approved by the staff physician and/or nurse manager. This policy also includes the summer youth volunteers who may volunteer at the age of 13 and are restricted from working in the ICU units.

Visiting psychiatric units with children

Children under the age of 16 may visit patients in psychiatric units with the doctor’s permission.

Limiting your visit

Our doctors may limit, restrict, or deny visits for the medical well-being of a patient. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding.

Prohibited items

You can't bring weapons, alcohol, or illegal drugs into the building. Because the VA medical center is federal property, all visitors and bags may be searched.

Security

The VA police patrol the buildings and parking lots every hour of every day. For general police assistance, please dial 44911 in Temple and 53911 in Waco. In case of an emergency, dial 4111 or 5111.