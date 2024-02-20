Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)
The Beneficiary Travel Self-Service System is the new, faster way for eligible Veterans to receive reimbursement for travel expenses.
BTSSS is an online, self-reporting system that eliminates delays created by paper forms and the kiosks. An updated profile is required to file a claim online and to process previously submitted kiosk and paper claims. Filing travel claims electronically with BTSSS and using direct deposit result in the fastest payment possible.
Sign into BTSSS through Access VA
Benefits of using BTSSS
- Access 24 hours a day, every day
- Fast payments
- Direct deposit
- Track claims at any time
To get started, sign into the Access VA website and select the Veteran Travel Claim Entry icon. You will then be able to choose to log on using a DS-Logon Level 2 account, with a VA PIV card, with ID.me, or your My HealtheVet credentials.
For more tips and instructions on how to use BTSSS, watch our six-video playlist.
What is the Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS)?
The Beneficiary Travel Self Service System (BTSSS) replaces the existing paper process allowing Veterans and caregivers to submit and track their beneficiary travel claims online. BTSSS provides a more Veteran-focused experience for beneficiary travel reimbursements, allowing claimants to submit and track travel claims at their convenience. BTSSS also provides capabilities for beneficiaries to receive payments by electronic funds transfer and helps to eliminate fraud, waste, and abuse. For more information, visit the BTSSS website.
Am I eligible?
VA offers two types of travel benefits under the Beneficiary Travel Program: general health care travel and special mode transportation. As a Veteran, you may be eligible for one or both. If you meet the criteria below, you may be eligible if you:
- Have a service-connected rating of 30% or more.
- Are traveling for treatment of a service-connected condition.
- Receive a VA pension, or your income does not exceed the maximum annual VA pension.
- Are traveling for a scheduled compensation or pension exam.
- Have vision impairment, spinal cord injury or disorder, double or multiple amputation, enrollment in VA Rehab Programs.
Do I have to use BTSSS to file a claim?
No. But it is strongly encouraged. Eligible Veterans and caregivers can also file VA Form 10-3542 to request travel reimbursement.
BTSSS is strongly encouraged because:
- Combining electronic filing with direct deposit is the fastest way to be reimbursed.
- BTSSS provides an easy way to check the status of a travel claim.
- BTSSS is a self-adjudicating system, meaning once your account is set up properly and all your information is verified, self-submitting a claim in BTSSS means you should be paid, regardless of any paper backlog the Beneficiary Travel Office may be experiencing.
- When a Veteran files a paper claim, the Beneficiary Travel Team must manually load and process that claim in BTSSS for the Veteran. Paper filing takes significantly longer to process, leading to substantial backlogs, increasing the wait time for claims to be paid.
- Logging into BTSSS is easy with any of these three methods -- credentials for ID.me, My HealtheVet, or a DS-Logon account.