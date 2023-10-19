Mental Health Residential Programming

Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs

CTVHCS has multiple Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs (MH RRTPs) to meet the needs of Veteran across two campuses, Temple and Waco. (Waco campus has all of the programming for female identifying Veterans.) Our programs are general in nature and treat a variety of mental health, substance use, and psychosocial issues with programs lasting from 30-60 days.

When a Veteran is interested in MH RRTPs, they will be referred to our screening team. If residential treatment appears to be a good fit, the team will help the Veteran decide which residential program best meets their treatment needs.

When might residential treatment be a good fit?

Residential treatment is intensive, daily mental health treatment through individual and group therapies and activities. This style of treatment is recommended when a Veteran may need more intensive services than outpatient mental health. Veterans will need to be open to participating in a community environment and staying for the entire length of the program. This is a team approach, with Veterans working with a variety of residential staff to meet their treatment goals. Also, Veterans need to be medically stable, be able to take care of their own activities of daily living (bathing, eating, getting dressed, etc.), and be able to maintain safety. (Veterans who are at immediate risk of harming themselves or others need to connect with crisis services through 911, an emergency department, or the Veterans Crisis Line.)

How to Schedule a Screening:

1) Talk to your mental health provider to have consult placed

2) or call 254-778-4811,43250