Mental Health Residential Programming
Central Texas VA has multiple Mental Health Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs (MH RRTPs) to meet the needs of Veteran across two campuses, Temple and Waco. (Waco campus has all of the programming for female identifying Veterans.) Our programs are general in nature and treat a variety of mental health, substance use, and psychosocial issues with programs lasting from 30-60 days.
Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Programs
When a Veteran is interested in MH RRTPs, they will be referred to our screening team. If residential treatment appears to be a good fit, the team will help the Veteran decide which residential program best meets their treatment needs.
When might residential treatment be a good fit?
Residential treatment is intensive, daily mental health treatment through individual and group therapies and activities. This style of treatment is recommended when a Veteran may need more intensive services than outpatient mental health. Veterans will need to be open to participating in a community environment and staying for the entire length of the program. This is a team approach, with Veterans working with a variety of residential staff to meet their treatment goals. Also, Veterans need to be medically stable, be able to take care of their own activities of daily living (bathing, eating, getting dressed, etc.), and be able to maintain safety. (Veterans who are at immediate risk of harming themselves or others need to connect with crisis services through 911, an emergency department, or the Veterans Crisis Line.)
How to Schedule a Screening:
1) Talk to your mental health provider to have consult placed
2) or call 254-778-4811,43250
Temple Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (RRTP)
This program serves male residents. Staff provide support for substance use disorders, depression, anxiety, mood disorders and trauma-related concerns. Groups include Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders, Motivational Enhancement Therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy, Seeking Safety, Somatic Experiencing, and other groups related to recovery and wellness.
Temple Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Residential Rehabilitation Program (PRRP)
This program serves male residents. Staff provide treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) through Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and also provide psychological assessment and supportive education techniques.
Waco Women Recover In Supportive Environment (Women RISE)
This program serves women-identifying residents. Staff provide support for substance use disorders, depression, anxiety, mood disorders and trauma-related concerns. Groups include Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Substance Use Disorders, Motivational Enhancement Therapy, Cognitive Processing Therapy, Seeking Safety, Somatic Experiencing, and other groups related to recovery and wellness.
There is also a trauma-focused track that provides evidence-based treatment for complex trauma. Staff treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) of all origins and are trained in Cognitive Processing Therapy, Prolonged Exposure, and Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) and also provide psychological assessment and supportive education techniques.
Waco Seriously Mentally Ill Life Empowerment (SMILE)
This program serves all sexes and genders. SMILE is for Veterans who have a serious mental illness and provides treatments that are based on the recovery model. Residents overcome the barriers of their mental health symptoms by learning coping skills, wellness strategies, life skills, and relapse prevention. Veterans are supported in achieving the highest level of functioning possible so that they can participate in their communities and have better quality of life.