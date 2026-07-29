In this capacity, she serves as a member of the senior leadership team having executive oversight of Nursing Service, Social Work Service, Sterile Processing, and Infection Control.

Mrs. Davis began her VA healthcare career in 2001. Her years of VA experience include Primary Care Nurse Practitioner, Nurse Manager at Daytona Beach VA Outpatient Clinic, and Chief Nurse for Ambulatory Care at the Orlando VA Healthcare System. Mrs. Davis received her Associate Degree from South Georgia College in 1992, Bachelor's Degree in 1995 from Valdosta State University, and Master’s in Nursing/Family Nurse Practitioner Degree from Georgia Southern University in 1997.

She was a recipient of the 2010 Nursing Excellence Award, Expanded Role. Mrs. Davis is nationally certified by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) as an Advanced Nurse Executive and Family Nurse Practitioner. Mrs. Davis is a graduate of the Competency Development for Leaders Program and a 2016 Healthcare Leadership Development Program (HCLDP) graduate. She and her husband Keith have great interest in biblical studies, outdoor activities, and community events. Being a daughter of an Army Veteran, her career with VA has been especially rewarding.