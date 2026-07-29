As the Assistant Director at Austin, Mr. Farias has the primary oversight for the administrative, regulatory, capital investments, labor relations, customer service and community partnership functions at the Austin Outpatient clinic as well as the overall management of Voluntary, Chaplain, Prosthetics and Sensory Aids, and Veteran Experience across CTVHCS.

Mr. Farias began his VA career in June 2011 as an Administrative Fellow at the VA Maine Health Care System. Prior to his current assignment, he served for 7 years at CTVHCS as the Executive Assistant to the Director overseeing the Graduate Healthcare Administration Training Program and managing day-to-day operations for the Systems Redesign Section. Mr. Farias also served for 3.5 years at the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System as the Executive Assistant to the Director and Administrative Officer for Mental Health.

Mr. Farias is a certified Lean Six Sigma Black Belt practitioner and is a 2014 graduate of the Leadership Development Institute. He is an active member in the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE). He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences and a Master of Health Administration from Texas A&M University in College Station, TX.