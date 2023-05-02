Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Residency Program

Residency Details

The residency offers new graduates the opportunity to strengthen clinical and scholarly skills as a primary care nurse practitioner. Nurse practitioner residents will collaborate with medicine, pharmacy, and psychology providers and residents as members of an interdisciplinary team. Together, they will attend didactics, work on a quality improvement project, and provide care for Veterans using a patient centered approach. Clinical rotations will be within the CTVHCS, inclusive of its surrounding Community Based Out-Patient Clinics (CBOCs).

How to Apply

Application Process

To apply for this residency program, you must submit the following documents to Krista Bailey at krista.bailey@va.gov.

Place in the subject line: Applicant’s First and Last Name - Applicant NPR 2023

Example: Krista Bailey - Applicant NPR 2023

Application For Health Professions Trainees, VA Form 10-2850D 10-2850d (va.gov) Declaration for Federal Employment Optional Form 306 (Rev. October 2011) (opm.gov) Current Curriculum Vitae or Resume A one-page narrative describing why you are interested in postgraduate training in the VA Health Care System, and your future career goals Three letters of recommendation, at least one from a current or past professional peer, and at least one from your graduate academic program All applicants must submit to a background screening, physical exam, drug testing and credentialing verification of education and employment to be a part of the VA Federal System. Copy of COVID vaccination

Timeline

Application period: Late April to early June

Interviews scheduled: To Be Decided

Notification letters/emails: No later than mid-late June

Residency Period: September of current year to the September of the following year

Documents must be received by the second week of June to be considered. Please send an email request to krista.bailey@va.gov if requesting to apply after this timeframe.

Selection Process

Applicants will be reviewed and rated. An offer for an interview will be extended to the strongest applicants. Four (4) offers will be extended by email as soon as committee consensus is reached and references have been contacted, ideally no later than June 19. Those candidates that are not ranked in the top four (4) may be waitlisted. Once an email offer is made, applicants will be asked to accept or decline. Positions may be held for 72 hours but we ask you notify us of a decision as soon as feasible. These applicants then must complete federal application documents and undergo eligibility verification.

