Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has been training psychology interns since 1958 (formerly as the Temple VA/Olin E. Teague VA Medical Center) and has been an APA-accredited doctoral internship since 1979. As an accredited internship we have graduated over 150 interns, who have gone on to careers in the VA, other federal institutions, private healthcare/hospital systems, community mental health, academia, private practice, and other settings. Many have gone on to positions and careers in our healthcare system, from our current Chief of Psychology to some of our newest staff members.