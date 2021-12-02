CLINICAL INTERNSHIP INFO

APPIC Match Numbers

Austin: 159114

Temple: 159113

Waco: 159112

Applications Due

November 1, 2021

Eligibility Requirements

Review the eligibility requirements for all VA psychology training programs.

Contact Info

Holly LaPota, Ph.D.

Director, Psychology Training

7901 Metropolis Drive

Austin, TX 78741

512-823-4637

Holly.Lapota@va.gov

Andrew Cook, Ph.D.

Co-Director, Psychology Training

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive

Temple, TX 76504

254-778-4811 x5541

Andrew.Cook@va.gov

Jennifer Rigsby, Ph.D.

Assistant Director, Psychology Training

1901 Veterans Memorial Drive

Temple, TX 76504

254-743-0040 x4

Jennifer.Rigsby@va.gov

Internship Program at Central Texas

Central Texas Veterans Health Care System has been training psychology interns since 1958 (formerly as the Temple VA/Olin E. Teague VA Medical Center) and has been an APA-accredited doctoral internship since 1979. As an accredited internship we have graduated over 150 interns, who have gone on to careers in the VA, other federal institutions, private healthcare/hospital systems, community mental health, academia, private practice, and other settings. Many have gone on to positions and careers in our healthcare system, from our current Chief of Psychology to some of our newest staff members. We offer benefits of a well-established, generalist training program in health service psychology in a large and very active VA health care system, with a current class of 6 interns annually. Our health system spans three major sites and six community-based clinic/annex sites. We employ over 70 psychologists across our system, with over 35 serving as active training supervisors. Some of the unique features of our institution and training program include:

Housed within a level 1A VA health care system, which provides a broad range of programs, clinics, and patient diversity.

Our hub site in Temple, Texas is located 35 miles east of Fort Hood Army Base, one of the largest U.S. military installations in the world and home to over 50,000 soldiers. Fort Hood is a primary Army deployment center and provides a steady flow of new veterans into our health care system.

One of the highest ratio of female veterans within the VA nationally, providing unique training opportunities and exposure across genders.

Broad age diversity of our veteran population (lower mean age than VA national averages)

A close relationship with the Baylor, Scott & White hospital system, and our academic affiliates: Texas A&M University College of Medicine (Temple) and Dell Medical School (Austin), providing a rich environment of interprofessional training.

Training supervisors participate in our program voluntarily, and with approval of our training committee. Many have a passion for training.

We offer a range of unique specialty training experiences, such as: Blind Rehabilitation Unit (Waco, one of 13 in the VA nationally), PTSD Residential Rehabilitation Program (Temple), Eating Disorders program (Austin), Health Psychology (Temple), Serious Mental Illness Life Empowerment Residential Rehabilitation Treatment Program (Waco), Race-Based Stress and Trauma and LGBT group programs (Austin), clinical research minor at the VISN17 Center of Excellence in Waco, along with a full complement of other mental and behavioral health clinics and programs.

An annual visit to Fort Hood (when open to visitations) to experience military culture, learn about military behavioral health services (clinic-based and embedded), visit one of the seven national Intrepid Spirit Centers for TBI and polytrauma rehabilitation, learn about the STRONG STAR consortium for clinical research collaboration (a postdoctoral fellowship site), and perhaps participate in combat simulation training.

Many opportunities for cultural experiences across central Texas.

We hope you consider Central Texas VA as a potential internship training site and look forward to answering your questions about our program.

Download the Brochure: