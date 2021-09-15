About the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System

The VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System provides you with outstanding health care, trains America’s future health care providers, and conducts important medical research.

Health care and services

We provide you with health care services at 8 locations, serving 5 counties in central and western Massachusetts. Facilities include our Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center in Leeds and 7 community-based outpatient clinics in Fitchburg, Greenfield, Pittsfield, Springfield, and Worcester. To learn more about the services each location offers, visit the VA Central Western Massachusetts health services page.

The VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System is one of the leading health care systems serving Veterans in the VA New England Healthcare System. We’re an innovative care center within the VA New England Healthcare System (VISN 1), which includes medical centers and clinics in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Rhode Island.

Learn more about VISN 1

Research and development

At Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center, we conduct research to discover knowledge, develop VA scientists and health care leaders, and create innovations that advance health care for Veterans and the nation. We offer Veterans the opportunity to participate in and benefit from our work. Our goal is to use research to promote better health and health care for all.

Major research areas include:

COMING SOON

Teaching and learning

Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center is a general medicine and surgery teaching hospital that provides a full range of health services for Veterans, with state-of-the-art technology as well as education and research. Our primary affiliation is with the University of Massachusetts Medical School. We’re also affiliated with other colleges, universities, and professional schools to provide training in dentistry, nursing, psychology, optometry, occupational therapy, social work, pharmacy, and more.

We’re proud of our partnerships with top institutions and organizations that support the educational mission of the VA.

Fast facts

We serve a population of more than 120,000 people in Worcester, Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin, and Berkshire counties.

Edward P. Boland VA Medical Center opened in 1924 as the first neuropsychiatric hospital for Veterans in the United States.

Our main hospital includes 85 behavioral health beds, a 44-bed nursing care unit, and a 16-bed substance abuse unit.

Our hospital is named for Edward Patrick “Ed” Boland, who was born in Springfield and served in the Army during World War II. He represented the region in Congress for more than 30 years before retiring in 1989.

Accreditations and achievements

Our facilities and programs have received accreditation from:

The Joint Commission

Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities

College of American Pathologists

The VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System received the following awards:

COMING SOON

Annual reports and newsletters

Annual reports

Coming soon!

Newsletters