Contact us
Find phone numbers and contact information at VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System for frequently requested services like patient advocates, medical records, billing and insurance, and more.
Patient help and resources
Need help? Contact a patient advocate
If you need help getting care or resolving an issue with VA, get help from one of our trained patient advocates.
Medical records office
Access your medical records online or request a copy of your records from our Release of Information office.
Billing and insurance
Pay your VA Central Western Massachusetts health care bill online, by phone, mail, or in person. You can also raise issues or address billing disputes.
Pharmacy
Find out how to refill your prescriptions, where to pick up new prescription orders, and how to safely dispose of your medicines.
Phone directory and mailing address
Find phone numbers for many of the administrative and program offices at VA Central Western Massachusetts health care.
Mailing address
VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System
421 North Main Street
Leeds, MA 01053
Main phone numbers
Local: 413-584-4040
Toll-free: 800-893-1522
To use TeleType (TTY) services: dial 711.
Coming soon!
Coming soon!
Coming soon!
Media and press
The Office of Public Affairs can assist local media with queries, interview requests, and expert information about the VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System.
Phone: 413-582-3000
Email: Coming soon!
After hours or on weekends, call the operator at 800-865-3384, and ask for the administrator on duty.
Submit a FOIA request
Under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA), you have a right to federal agency records unless those records are protected from disclosure by specific exemptions or exclusions laid out in law.
Requesting records maintained by VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System
Email: Coming soon!
Fax: 413-582-3138
Mail:
VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System
Business Office
Release of Information
421 North Main Street
Leeds, MA 01053
For questions about your request to VA Central Western Massachusetts Health Care
Phone: 413-582-3107
Additional FOIA request information
-
Review VA’s requirements for a FOIA request, including sample requests.
-
See the VA FOIA Library, which publishes commonly requested records.
-
If you don’t know where the records you are requesting are maintained, submit your request to vacofoiaservice@va.gov instead of VA Central Western Massachusetts.
Report an issue
Give us website feedback
To report a technical issue or give us feedback about this site, email our web team at Coming soon!
Report suspected fraud or mismanagement
Contact the VA Office of the Inspector General (VAOIG) to report suspected criminal activity, fraud, inadequate patient care, or mismanagement of VA programs or government resources.
Phone: 800-488-8244
Mail:
VA Inspector General Hotline (53e)
810 Vermont Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20420
Learn more about the VA OIG hotline.
Report patient care or safety issues
If you have any concerns about the care and safety of patients or residents, the first step is to contact hospital management. If management did not address or resolve your concerns, contact the Joint Commission.
Submit a complaint online: https://www.jointcommission.org/report_a_complaint.aspx
Phone: 800-994-6610
Fax: 630-792-5636
Email: complaint@jointcommission.org
Mail:
Office of Quality Monitoring
The Joint Commission
One Renaissance Boulevard
Oakbrook Terrace, IL 6018