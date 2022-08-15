Women Veterans' Health and Wellness Fair
Join us for the 1st Annual Women Veterans' Health and Wellness Fair
When:
Sat. Sep 17, 2022, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET
Cost:
Free
All women Veterans who attend will receive a free prize!
Event will be held outside, under the tents on VA Central Western MA Campus in Leeds - please wear comfortable clothing.
*Please bring your DD214 if available.
*NOTE: all free giveaways are for women Veterans only (as a small gesture of thanks for their service), but please feel free to bring along a friend, family member, or loved one to join you.
Join us for the 1st Annual Women Veterans' Health and Wellness Fair to learn more about eligibility, Maternity Coordinator, Mental Health, Suicide prevention, Whole Health, Nutrition, MOVE program, MST and IVP programs, and our Women’s health programs.See more events