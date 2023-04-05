She Prevails - Women Veteran's Create Resiliency Day

She Prevails - Women Veteran's Create Resiliency Day with interactive and educational exhibitors

Rsvp Please RSVP via the Eventbrite link or scan the QR code. This will ensure organizers have enough food for all.

Join us on April 22, 2023, from 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM, for She Prevails - Women Veteran's Create Resiliency Day to learn more about eligibility, Mental Health, Suicide prevention, Whole Health, Nutrition, MST and IPV programs, and our Women’s health programs.

Our goal is to promote women's health services available to women Veterans both at the VA Central Western MA Healthcare System and within the community. We want to recognize the contributions made by our growing population of women Veterans by ensuring they are aware of all the services available to meet their overall wellness goals. Our interactive and educational exhibitors will cover a range of topics. We envision this event as a venue that will enable us to provide our women Veterans with various educational materials and health promotion activities in a warm and welcoming environment.

VA Central Western MA Healthcare System is going to be hosting a Clothesline Project Display during the Women Veteran's Create Resiliency Day. Saturday, April 22nd from 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM in the Rec Hall.

The Clothesline Project was created to bring awareness and impact to the issue of violence and abuse against women, men, and children. For those affected by violence, it is a means to honor a survivor’s strength to continue and to provide another avenue to courageously break the silence that often surrounds their experience. All staff and Veterans are welcome to participate in the project, Survivors and Supporters, Friends, Family, and Providers. T-shirts will be provided to decorate.