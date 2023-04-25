Recreation Therapy and Creative Arts Therapy Open House

Skip to Content
We are having an Open House at the Rec Hall, on April 26, 2023, from 1:30 PM-3:30 PM. There will be interactive displays, music, light refreshments, and ample information about recreational opportunities available at VA CWM and in the community.

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 1:30 PM-3:30 PM
Where: 421 N Main Street, Leeds
Recreation Hall, Mountain Building 11

