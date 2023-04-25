Recreation Therapy and Creative Arts Therapy Open House

Join us for the Recreation Therapy and Creative Arts Therapy Open House!

We are having an Open House at the Rec Hall, on April 26, 2023, from 1:30 PM-3:30 PM. There will be interactive displays, music, light refreshments, and ample information about recreational opportunities available at VA CWM and in the community.

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023, 1:30 PM-3:30 PM

Where: 421 N Main Street, Leeds

Recreation Hall, Mountain Building 11