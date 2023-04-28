Skip to Content
PACT Act Massachusetts Veteran Tele-Town Hall

Photos of male and female Veterans and smoke from a fire. Massachusetts VA PACT Act Town Hall, noon - 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Call in to 855-756-7520 ext. 93271# or watch on Facebook Live at https://www.facebook.com/VABoston/

When:

Wed. May 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET

Where:

This is an online event.

Cost:

Free

A joint tele-town hall meeting to give Veterans an opportunity to learn about the PACT Act and ask questions of Massachusetts VA leadership from the Bedford, Boston, and Central-Western Mass. healthcare systems, and the VBA Boston Regional Benefits Office.

Veterans can call in to 855-756-7520 ext. 93271#, or watch on Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/VABoston/

Last updated: