PACT Act Massachusetts Veteran Tele-Town Hall
When:
Wed. May 10, 2023, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm ET
Where:
Cost:
Free
A joint tele-town hall meeting to give Veterans an opportunity to learn about the PACT Act and ask questions of Massachusetts VA leadership from the Bedford, Boston, and Central-Western Mass. healthcare systems, and the VBA Boston Regional Benefits Office.
Veterans can call in to 855-756-7520 ext. 93271#, or watch on Facebook live at https://www.facebook.com/VABoston/