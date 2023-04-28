Whole Health Fair

You are invited to the Whole Health Fair on May 17, 2023, 10:00 AM - 2:00 PM.



The community is invited to the Whole Health Fair will include free activities, food, music, therapy animals, massage, meditation, yoga, tai chi, qi gong, and the option to participate in the VA2K Walk or Roll.



The VA’s 13th annual VA2K Walk & Roll event is back with goals of moving the body in support of your whole health and well-being, while also helping homeless Veterans. The event includes a two-kilometer walk or roll (1.24 miles). The event is free and open to the public!



