PACT Act Vet Fest

Come to learn more about the PACT Act and stay for the entertainment!

Join us for a PACT Act Vet Fest on Friday, July 28, 12:00 - 2:30 p.m. at the Springfield VA Clinic, 25 Bond Street, Springfield, MA. Learn about the additional benefits and services provided by the recent passage of the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxins Act of 2022.

