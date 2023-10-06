Skip to Content
Sip Tea & Paint Event

Sip Tea & Paint Event Flyer

Join us on October 25, 6:00 - 7:30 PM for the Sip Tea & Paint Event!

When:

Wed. Oct 25, 2023, 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET

Where:

Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Mountain Building 11 (Rec Hall)

421 North Main Street

Leeds, MA

Cost:

Free

Join us on October 25, 6:00 - 7:30 PM for the Sip Tea & Paint Event presented by VA Central Western Mass. Whole Health. All Veterans are invited to enjoy tea, painting, artistic expression, and good company!

When: October 25, 2023, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Where: Mountain Building 11 - Rec Hall
VA Central Western Mass. Health Care System
421 N. Main Street, Leeds, 01053

Who: All Veterans are invited to enjoy painting, artistic expression, and good company!

Call Dr. Megan Brault to reserve your spot! Phone, 508-425-2500, ext. 6617

