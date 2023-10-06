Join us on October 25, 6:00 - 7:30 PM for the Sip Tea & Paint Event!

Join us on October 25, 6:00 - 7:30 PM for the Sip Tea & Paint Event presented by VA Central Western Mass. Whole Health. All Veterans are invited to enjoy tea, painting, artistic expression, and good company!

When: October 25, 2023, 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM

Where: Mountain Building 11 - Rec Hall

VA Central Western Mass. Health Care System

421 N. Main Street, Leeds, 01053

Who: All Veterans are invited to enjoy painting, artistic expression, and good company!

Call Dr. Megan Brault to reserve your spot! Phone, 508-425-2500, ext. 6617