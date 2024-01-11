Women Veteran Health Focus Group

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with a community of strong, resilient women veterans.

Register Calling all women veterans! Join us for an engaging online focus group where we can discuss and address unique experiences and challenges. Click here to register.

Join us for an exciting online event where we celebrate and empower our amazing women veterans. This is a unique opportunity to connect with fellow veterans, share your experiences, and discuss important topics that matter to you.

Event Details:

Date: January 11, 2024

Time: 12:00 - 1:00 P

Location: Virtual or call 872-701-0185, Phone Conference ID: 619 158 477#

During this interactive focus group, we will cover a wide range of subjects such as transitioning to civilian life, your experience with VA healthcare, career advancement, mental health, and much more. Your voice matters, and this is the perfect platform to express your thoughts, challenges, and successes.

Our expert panelists will lead engaging discussions, share valuable insights, and provide resources tailored specifically for women veterans. Whether you're a recent veteran or have been out of service for years, this event is designed to support and inspire you.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with a community of strong, resilient women veterans. Register now and be a part of this meaningful conversation!