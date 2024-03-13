Skip to Content

Vietnam Commemoration Service

Join us on March 29, 2024, to celebrate Vietnam Veterans for the 50th Commemoration of Vietnam.

Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET

Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center

Chapel

421 North Main Street

Leeds, MA

Free

Commemoration Service to be held in the Chapel on the Leeds campus at 1:00 PM. Reception and a special presentation immediately follow in Rec Hall - Mountain Building 11.

For more information: Contact CDCE at (413) 582-3033

