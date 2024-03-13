Vietnam Commemoration Service
Join us on March 29, 2024, to celebrate Vietnam Veterans for the 50th Commemoration of Vietnam.
When:
Fri. Mar 29, 2024, 1:00 pm – 2:00 pm ET
Where:
Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center
Chapel
421 North Main Street
Leeds, MA
Cost:
Free
Join us on March 29, 2024, to celebrate Vietnam Veterans for the 50th Commemoration of Vietnam.
Commemoration Service to be held in the Chapel on the Leeds campus at 1:00 PM. Reception and a special presentation immediately follow in Rec Hall - Mountain Building 11.
Date: March 29, 2024
Time: 1:30 - 2:00 PM (Reception to immediately follow - Rec Hall)
Location: Chapel, 421 N. Main Street, Leeds, MA
For more information: Contact CDCE at (413) 582-3033