Join us on March 29, 2024, to celebrate Vietnam Veterans for the 50th Commemoration of Vietnam.

Commemoration Service to be held in the Chapel on the Leeds campus at 1:00 PM. Reception and a special presentation immediately follow in Rec Hall - Mountain Building 11.



Date: March 29, 2024

Time: 1:30 - 2:00 PM (Reception to immediately follow - Rec Hall)

Location: Chapel, 421 N. Main Street, Leeds, MA



For more information: Contact CDCE at (413) 582-3033