VA Central Western Massachusetts Centennial Celebration

Edward P. Boland Medical Center Centennial Celebration

When: Sat. May 11, 2024, 9:00 am – 3:00 pm ET Where: 421 North Main Street Leeds, MA Get directions on Google Maps to Edward P. Boland Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





VA Central Western MA Healthcare System Marks Century of Service, Celebrates Centennial Anniversary.

The VA Central Western MA Healthcare System is thrilled to announce its upcoming 100th anniversary celebration, marking a century of unwavering dedication to providing exceptional healthcare services to our nation's veterans.



Since 1924, our healthcare system has been at the forefront of delivering comprehensive and compassionate care to veterans in the central western region of Massachusetts. This milestone not only commemorates our rich history but also serves as a testament to our enduring commitment to those who have bravely served our country.

To honor this occasion, we are hosting a public celebration on May 11th from 9 am to 3 pm on our historic campus located at 421 N. Main St in Leeds, MA. These include Veteran benefits and enrollment and eligibility resource fair, engaging games for adults and children, tours of the campus, and a heartfelt recognition ceremony to acknowledge the contributions of our staff, volunteers, and community partners.

Whether you're a veteran, a healthcare professional, or a supporter of our mission, we welcome you to join us in the festivities and help us begin the next 100 years.



For more information about our 100th anniversary celebration and upcoming events, please visit https://www.facebook.com/VACWMASS/ or contact us at VHANHMCWM100thCelebration@va.gov.

