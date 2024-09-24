Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinic, Greenfield

Greenfield VA Clinic - Walk-in Flu Clinic

When: Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Repeats Where: 143 Munson Street Greenfield, MA Cost: Free





Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics starting September 2024.

Help protect yourself and others by getting your flu shot! Veterans can receive a flu shot during any scheduled appointment. Walk-in clinics are only available during the designated days and times listed below.



Greenfield Clinic - Walk-in

Tuesdays | 8:30 AM - 11:30 AM and 1:00 PM – 3:30 PM

143 Munson St, Ste 1, Greenfield, MA 01301



Flu Shots in Your Community: No-cost flu vaccines are available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations from September 1, 2024, through April 30, 2024. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA locator, https://www.va.gov/find-locations. Choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get your flu shot.

Tue. Sep 24, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Oct 1, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Oct 8, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Oct 15, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Oct 22, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Oct 29, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Nov 5, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Nov 12, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Nov 19, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Nov 26, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET Tue. Dec 3, 2024, 8:00 am – 11:30 am ET

