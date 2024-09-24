Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinic, Pittsfield
Pittsfield Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics
When:
Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Where:
Silvio Conte Building, 2nd Floor
78 Center Street, Silvio Conte Building, 2nd Floor
Pittsfield, MA
Cost:
Free
Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics starting September 2024.
Help protect yourself and others by getting your flu shot! Veterans can receive a flu shot during any scheduled appointment. Walk-in clinics are only available during the designated days and times listed below.
Pittsfield Clinic - Walk-in Flu Clinic
Thursdays | 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM
78 Center Street, Silvio Conte Building, 2nd Floor
Pittsfield, MA 01201
Flu Shots in Your Community: No-cost flu vaccines are available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations from September 1, 2024, through April 30, 2024. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA locator, https://www.va.gov/find-locations. Choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get your flu shot.
Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Nov 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET
Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET