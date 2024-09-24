Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinic, Pittsfield

Pittsfield Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics

When: Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Repeats Where: Silvio Conte Building, 2nd Floor 78 Center Street, Silvio Conte Building, 2nd Floor Pittsfield, MA Cost: Free





Veteran Walk-in Flu Clinics starting September 2024.

Help protect yourself and others by getting your flu shot! Veterans can receive a flu shot during any scheduled appointment. Walk-in clinics are only available during the designated days and times listed below.

Pittsfield Clinic - Walk-in Flu Clinic

Thursdays | 1:00 PM - 3:30 PM

78 Center Street, Silvio Conte Building, 2nd Floor

Pittsfield, MA 01201

Flu Shots in Your Community: No-cost flu vaccines are available at retail pharmacies and urgent care locations from September 1, 2024, through April 30, 2024. Find an in-network community care provider by choosing a location in the drop-down menu of the VA locator, https://www.va.gov/find-locations. Choose from one of nearly 70,000 in-network retail pharmacies and urgent care/walk-in locations to get your flu shot.

Thu. Sep 26, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 3, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 10, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 17, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 24, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Oct 31, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Nov 7, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Nov 14, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Nov 21, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Nov 28, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET Thu. Dec 5, 2024, 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm ET

