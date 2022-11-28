 Skip to Content
Learn what the PACT Act means for your VA benefits

Smoking and tobacco cessation

VA Central Western Massachusetts Tobacco Cessation Program promotes the health and wellbeing of Veterans by providing support to help them quit tobacco use and raises awareness of the dangers of all tobacco products, like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, and e-cigarettes.

Make an appointment
View all health services
Register for care
Photo of Ariel Laudermith

Ariel Laudermith Ph.D. Psychologist

Lead Tobacco Cessation Clinician, Health Promotion Disease Prevention

VA Central Western Massachusetts health care

Phone: 413-949-2202

Tobacco Cessation CWM Logo

Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts

Tobacco Cessation program

  • Assist Veterans at all stages of readiness to change in quitting tobacco use
  • Increase awareness of the dangerous effects of all tobacco products through outreach and education events
  • Provide consultation and education to healthcare providers on evidence-based treatments for tobacco and nicotine use and dependence

Our services include:

  • Medication coordination and consultation
  • Individual counseling
  • Group counseling

How to get started

Contact any of your VA Healthcare providers to set up a consultation appointment, call us directly at 781-687-2250, or contact our care coordinator.

  • https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/how-to-quit.asp

    How to quit: The research is clear — you have your best chance at quitting tobacco when you get behavioral counseling and use cessation medication. Counseling helps you make long-term changes to your behavior so that you can remove tobacco from your life, and medication helps with the physical cravings caused by nicotine addiction.

Last updated: