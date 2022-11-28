Smoking and tobacco cessation
VA Central Western Massachusetts Tobacco Cessation Program promotes the health and wellbeing of Veterans by providing support to help them quit tobacco use and raises awareness of the dangers of all tobacco products, like cigarettes, chewing tobacco, cigars, and e-cigarettes.
Ariel Laudermith Ph.D. Psychologist
Lead Tobacco Cessation Clinician, Health Promotion Disease Prevention
VA Central Western Massachusetts health care
Phone: 413-949-2202
Care we provide at VA Central Western Massachusetts
Tobacco Cessation program
- Assist Veterans at all stages of readiness to change in quitting tobacco use
- Increase awareness of the dangerous effects of all tobacco products through outreach and education events
- Provide consultation and education to healthcare providers on evidence-based treatments for tobacco and nicotine use and dependence
Our services include:
- Medication coordination and consultation
- Individual counseling
- Group counseling
How to get started
Contact any of your VA Healthcare providers to set up a consultation appointment, call us directly at 781-687-2250, or contact our care coordinator.
Learn more about how to quit
https://www.mentalhealth.va.gov/quit-tobacco/how-to-quit.asp
How to quit: The research is clear — you have your best chance at quitting tobacco when you get behavioral counseling and use cessation medication. Counseling helps you make long-term changes to your behavior so that you can remove tobacco from your life, and medication helps with the physical cravings caused by nicotine addiction.