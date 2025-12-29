Jonathan Kerr joined VA Central Western Massachusetts (CWM) as the Associate Director in August of 2022. Prior to joining CWM, Mr. Kerr served as the Director of Strategic Planning and Development at VA Eastern Colorado Health Care System (ECHCS) where he built a program responsible for Strategic Planning, Capital Planning, Activations, and Systems Redesign. He began his career with ECHCS as a Graduate Health Administration Program Trainee with extensive leadership and project management experience in the healthcare and hospitality industries. Mr. Kerr rapidly assumed roles with increasing responsibility within ECHCS, including a leading role in the activation of the Rocky Mountain Regional VAMC. Mr. Kerr is a U.S. Army Combat Veteran and holds a Bachelor of Art in U.S. History from Arizona State University and an MBA in Health Administration from the University of Colorado.