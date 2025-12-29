Mr. Morris was appointed Assistant Director of VA Central Western Massachusetts Healthcare System in December 2025.

Noel Morris II joined VHA in 2012 as a Pathways student intern at the Louis Stokes VA Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio. He has held positions at the facility, VISN, and national levels, primarily focused on access, business operations, and purchased care. Prior to joining VA Central Western Massachusetts in 2023, he held a leadership position responsible for providing oversight to various VA healthcare programs. Noel is an Air Force Veteran who holds an MBA with a concentration in healthcare administration from Tiffin University. Originally from Ohio, he considers New England home and enjoys canoeing over waterfalls in his free time.