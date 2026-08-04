Change your direct deposit information
Learn how to change your direct deposit information for your VA benefit payments.
Change your information for certain benefits in your VA.gov profile
You can update your direct deposit information for these 4 types of benefit payments in your VA.gov profile (you’ll need your bank account and routing number):
- Disability compensation payments
- Pension payments
- Education benefit payments
- Foreign Medical Program (FMP) claims
Note: For FMP claims, you can only change your direct deposit information in your profile if you have a U.S. bank account. To set up direct deposit for an international bank account, you’ll need to contact us through Ask VA.
How to get help with changing your information in your profile
Get step-by-step instructions for changing your direct deposit information online
Or you can call us at
Questions you may have about direct deposit information
Here’s how to set up direct deposit by phone:
- Call us at
(TTY: 711). We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
- For international direct deposit updates, call us at
. We’re here Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. ET.
To set up direct deposit in person, go to your nearest VA regional office.
Find your nearest VA regional office
Note: If you don’t have access to the internet or a phone, you can update your direct deposit information with the Direct Deposit Sign-Up Form (VA Form SF-1199a).
Yes. You must set up direct deposit to receive your reimbursement payments.
Get instructions for how to set up direct deposit for travel pay reimbursement
Yes. If a refund of your copay is due to you, we’ll deposit the funds directly into your bank account.
Get instructions for how to set up direct deposit for health care copay refunds
The Veterans Benefits Banking Program (VBBP) provides a list of Veteran-friendly banks and credit unions that will work with you to set up an account, or help you qualify for an account, so you can use direct deposit.
To get started, call 1 of the participating banks or credit unions listed on the VBBP website. Be sure to mention the Veterans Benefits Banking Program.