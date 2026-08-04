Change your information for certain benefits in your VA.gov profile

You can update your direct deposit information for these 4 types of benefit payments in your VA.gov profile (you’ll need your bank account and routing number):

Disability compensation payments

Pension payments

Education benefit payments

Foreign Medical Program (FMP) claims

Note: For FMP claims, you can only change your direct deposit information in your profile if you have a U.S. bank account. To set up direct deposit for an international bank account, you’ll need to contact us through Ask VA.

Contact us online through Ask VA