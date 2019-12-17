Change your VA direct deposit information
Change your VA direct deposit information for disability compensation, pension benefits, or education benefits online.
How can I change my VA direct deposit information online?
Disability compensation and pension benefit payments
If you receive disability compensation or pension payments from VA, you can update your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile. You'll need your bank's routing number and account number to make the updates.
Note: You'll need to sign in to VA.gov to update your direct deposit information. Once signed in, you'll have to verify your identity and set up 2-factor authentication only if you've haven't done this already.
If you have questions, please call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. Or go to your nearest VA regional office.
Education benefits
If you receive education benefit payments from VA, you'll need to sign in to eBenefits to update your direct deposit information. You'll need your bank's routing number and account number to make the updates.
Please sign in to eBenefits to change your direct deposit information for education benefits
To use this feature, you'll need a Premium DS Logon account. Your My HealtheVet or ID.me credentials won’t work on the eBenefits website. Go to eBenefits to sign in, register, or upgrade your DS Logon account to Premium.
Go to eBenefits to change your information
How else can I update my VA payment information?
To cancel paper checks and start direct deposit
You can cancel paper checks from your VA.gov profile and opt in to receive your compensation payments through direct deposit. If you don't want to do this from your profile, you can:
- Call us at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 800-829-4833), or
- Go to your nearest VA regional office and change this information in person, or
- Fill out a VA Direct Deposit Enrollment (VA Form 24-0296)
Download VA Form 24-0296 (PDF)
To cancel direct deposit and switch to paper checks or to update the address on your paper checks
To update this information, you can:
- Call us at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 800-829-4833), or
- Go to your nearest VA regional office and change this information in person, or
- Fill out a VA Request for Change of Address or Cancellation of Direct Deposit (VA Form 20-572)
Download VA Form 20-572 (PDF)