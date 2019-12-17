 Skip to Content
Change your VA direct deposit information

Change your VA direct deposit information for disability compensation, pension benefits, or education benefits online.

How can I change my VA direct deposit information online?

Disability compensation and pension benefit payments

If you receive disability compensation or pension payments from VA, you can update your direct deposit information in your VA.gov profile. You'll need your bank's routing number and account number to make the updates. 

Note: You'll need to sign in to VA.gov to update your direct deposit information. Once signed in, you'll have to verify your identity and set up 2-factor authentication only if you've haven't done this already. 

 

If you have questions, please call us at 800-827-1000. We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET. Or go to your nearest VA regional office.

Education benefits

If you receive education benefit payments from VA, you'll need to sign in to eBenefits to update your direct deposit information. You'll need your bank's routing number and account number to make the updates. 

How else can I update my VA payment information?

To cancel paper checks and start direct deposit

You can cancel paper checks from your VA.gov profile and opt in to receive your compensation payments through direct deposit. If you don't want to do this from your profile, you can: 

To cancel direct deposit and switch to paper checks or to update the address on your paper checks

To update this information, you can: 

 

