Change your VA direct deposit and contact information

Change your direct deposit and contact information for certain VA benefits online.

To use this feature, you'll need a Premium DS Logon account. Your My HealtheVet or ID.me credentials won’t work on the eBenefits website. Go to eBenefits to sign in, register, or upgrade your DS Logon account to Premium.

What benefit information can I change with this tool?

You can change your:

Disability compensation benefits payment and contact information

Pension benefits payment and contact information

Education benefits payment information

What banking information will I need to get started?

You’ll need your bank’s:

Name

Address

Phone number

And you’ll need your:

Routing number

Account number

Are there other ways to change my direct deposit or contact information?

Yes. You can change your information by mail or phone.

By mail

Fill out a Direct Deposit Enrollment (VA Form 24-0296).

Download VA Form 24-0296

Mail the completed form to:

Department of Veterans Affairs

125 S. Main Street, Suite B

Muskogee OK 74401-7004

By phone

Call us at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 800-829-4833).

We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.

Change your address through your VA.gov profile

You can sign in to VA.gov and change your address or other contact information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across disability compensation, pension benefits, claims and appeals, Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment (VR&E), and VA health care.

Find out how to change your address on file with VA



Yes. It’s important to update your information with us if you change your marital status, have a baby, adopt a child, or experience any other life change that could affect your rating or payment.

If you have a disability rating of 30% or higher, you may be able to add eligible dependents to your VA disability compensation to get a higher payment (also called a “benefit rate”).

Find out how to add eligible dependents

If your disability gets worse, you can file a claim for an increase in benefits.

File for a VA disability increase