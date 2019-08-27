Change your VA direct deposit and contact information
Change your direct deposit and contact information for certain VA benefits online.
You’ll need to sign in to eBenefits to change your direct deposit and contact information online.
To use this feature, you'll need a Premium DS Logon account. Your My HealtheVet or ID.me credentials won’t work on the eBenefits website. Go to eBenefits to sign in, register, or upgrade your DS Logon account to Premium.
What benefit information can I change with this tool?
You can change your:
- Disability compensation benefits payment and contact information
- Pension benefits payment and contact information
- Education benefits payment information
What banking information will I need to get started?
You’ll need your bank’s:
- Name
- Address
- Phone number
And you’ll need your:
- Routing number
- Account number
Are there other ways to change my direct deposit or contact information?
Yes. You can change your information by mail or phone.
By mail
Fill out a Direct Deposit Enrollment (VA Form 24-0296).
Download VA Form 24-0296
Mail the completed form to:
Department of Veterans Affairs
125 S. Main Street, Suite B
Muskogee OK 74401-7004
By phone
Call us at 800-827-1000 (TTY: 800-829-4833).
We’re here Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. ET.
Change your address through your VA.gov profile
You can sign in to VA.gov and change your address or other contact information in your VA.gov profile. This will update your information across disability compensation, pension benefits, claims and appeals, Vocational Rehabilitation & Employment (VR&E), and VA health care.
Find out how to change your address on file with VA
Should I contact VA if I have other changes to my information?
Yes. It’s important to update your information with us if you change your marital status, have a baby, adopt a child, or experience any other life change that could affect your rating or payment.
If you have a disability rating of 30% or higher, you may be able to add eligible dependents to your VA disability compensation to get a higher payment (also called a “benefit rate”).
Find out how to add eligible dependents
If your disability gets worse, you can file a claim for an increase in benefits.
File for a VA disability increase