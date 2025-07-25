VA Charleston health care
CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center has received 10 Zero Harm awards from the South Carolina Hospital Association, recognizing sustained excellence in preventing hospital-acquired infections and injuries and for leadership in suicide prevention.
At the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System, teamwork is more than a concept. It is a daily commitment.