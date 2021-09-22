Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center

Pfc. Ralph H. Johnson, USMC was born Jan. 11, 1949, in Charleston, South Carolina. He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve at Oakland, California, Mar. 23, 1967, and was discharged to enlist in the regular Marine Corps, Jul. 2, 1967.

Upon completion of recruit training with the 1st Recruit Training Battalion, Recruit Training Regiment, Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, California, in September 1967, he was transferred to the Marine Corps Base, Camp Pendleton, California. There Pfc. Johnson completed Individual Combat Training with Company Y, 3rd Battalion, 2nd Infantry Training Regiment. He also completed Basic Infantry Training with the Basic Infantry Training Company, 2nd Infantry Training Regiment. He was promoted to Private First Class on Nov. 1, 1967.

In January 1968, he arrived in the Republic of Vietnam , and served as a Reconnaissance Scout with Company A, 1st Reconnaissance Battalion, 1st Marine Division (Rein), FMF.

In the early morning hours of Mar. 5, 1968 during Operation ROCK, Private First Class Johnson and his 15-man reconnaissance patrol manned an observation post on Hill 146 overlooking the Quan Duc Duc Valley deep in enemy controlled territory. They were attacked by a platoon-size hostile force employing automatic weapons, satchel charges and hand grenades.

As the enemy raced up the hill, a hand grenade landed in the three-man fighting hole occupied by Pfc. Johnson and two fellow Marines. Realizing the danger to his comrades, Pfc. Johnson shouted a warning and willingly hurled himself upon the explosive device.

When the grenade exploded, Pfc. Johnson absorbed the impact of the blast and was killed instantly. His heroic act saved the life of a fellow Marine at the cost of his own and prevented the enemy from penetrating his sector of the patrol’s perimeter.

Pfc. Johnson was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor posthumously. He was also awarded the Purple Heart, the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars, the Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry with Palm, the Vietnamese Military Merit Medal, the Combat Action Ribbon, the Navy Unit Commendation Medal, Civil Actions First Class and Good Conduct Marine Corps.

On Sept. 5, 1991, the Charleston VA Medical Center was renamed the Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center. To our staff and volunteers, Pfc. Johnson is much more than our namesake. He is the embodiment of the character and the values we strive to demonstrate every day as we care for those who have so bravely borne the battle.

