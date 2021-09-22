Mission and vision

Our vision

Passionately pursuing ways to improve Veterans’ lives.

Our Core Values

Integrity: Act with high moral principle. Adhere to the highest professional standards. Maintain the trust and confidence of all with whom I engage.

Commitment: Work diligently to serve Veterans and other beneficiaries. Be driven by an earnest belief in VA’s mission. Fulfill my individual responsibilities and organizational responsibilities.

Advocacy: Be truly Veteran-centric by identifying, fully considering, and appropriately advancing the interests of Veterans and other beneficiaries.

Respect: Treat all those I serve and with whom I work with dignity and respect. Show respect to earn it.

Excellence: Strive for the highest quality and continuous improvement. Be thoughtful and decisive in leadership, accountable for my actions, willing to admit mistakes, and rigorous in correcting them.

Who we serve

The Ralph H. Johnson VA Medical Center, opened in 1966, is a tertiary care facility located in Charleston, SC, serving over 75,000 Veterans in 21 counties, encompassing more than 15,000 square miles.