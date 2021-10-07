Events
Check early and often to see upcoming events at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System and regional events.
October Blood Drive
10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. EST
Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical CenterMain Auditorium
COVID-19 vaccines at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System: For information on vaccine eligibility and availability at our medical campuses and outpatient clinics, please Visit our vaccine information page.
Did you know it is possible to get COVID-19 and flu at the same time? Flu shots are available now, please visit our Influenza (Flu) page for more information.
Check early and often to see upcoming events at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Health Care System and regional events.
Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical CenterMain Auditorium