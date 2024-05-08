Savannah VA Blood Drive

When: Fri. May 10, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 1170 Shawnee Street Savannah, GA Get directions on Google Maps to Savannah VA Clinic Cost: Free





Roll up your sleeves and help save lives! The Ralph H. Johnson VA Savannah clinic is hosting a blood drive on May, 10th from 10:00am to 2:00pm.

Blood donations are essential to help patients in need. By taking less than an hour out of your day to donate, you can make a huge difference for Veterans and others relying on lifesaving transfusions.

Scan the QR code below to schedule your donation timeslot.