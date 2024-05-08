When: Wed. May 15, 2024, 11:00 am – 2:00 pm ET Where: 109 Bee Street Charleston, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Join us for the 14th Annual VA2K Walk and Roll on May 15th from 11AM – 2PM In front of the Parking Garage out back. Together with fellow community members, Veterans,

and VA employees, we will walk or roll 1.2 miles. Donations to benefit homeless Veterans are also welcome, but voluntary.

Enjoy the VA2K Walk & Roll with food trucks available as well (out front by Valet Parking)!

Participants, please wear walking shoes and bring a water bottle.

Donations collected during the VA2K will be used for future Stand Down Against Homelessness events and Items must be NEW. https://form.jotform.com/240983379712163