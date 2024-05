When: Mon. Jun 3, 2024, 12:00 am – 11:00 am ET Repeats Where: 109 Bee Street Charleston, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Chronic Pancreatitis Research Using Mesenchymal Stem Cells

Currently Enrolling Veterans who:

• Are 18-75 years old, male or female

• Have been diagnosed with Chronic Pancreatitis

• Have been experiencing chronic pain for 6 months

For more information about this study please call or email:

Magdalena Ardelt (843) 577-5011 (ext. 205015)

Leah Benn: Leah.benn@va.gov