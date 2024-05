When: Wed. May 29, 2024, 11:00 am – 1:00 pm ET Where: 109 Bee Street Charleston, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Ralph H. Johnson Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center Cost: Free





Each year the month of May is recognized as the National Stroke Awareness month. Please join us on May 29th for the Ralph H. Johnson VA Annual Stroke Fair. The Fair will be held in the Main Auditorium from 11am-1pm.