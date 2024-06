Jasper County Veterans Affairs Monthly Enrollment Event When: Wed. Jul 3, 2024, 10:00 am – 2:00 am ET Where: 651 GraysHwy Ridgeland, SC Get directions on Google Maps to Cost: Free





This event is specific to enrolling veterans into the VA Healthcare System and is a monthly event where a resource table will be displayed and veterans will be seen via scheduled appointments and walk-in to enroll and to assist with benefits questions.