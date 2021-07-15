Caregiver support
VA Charleston health care offers a number of services to support you and the Veteran you care for. Ask a caregiver support coordinator to help you find what you need, whether it's in-home help, someone to listen, or anything in between.
Connect with a support coordinator
Kelly Dickens
Supervisor, Care Giver Support Program
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-577-5011, ext. 4537
Email: Kelly.Dickens@va.gov
Raven Neal LCSW, LISW-CP
Community Resource and Referral Center (CRRC) Lead SW
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6318
Email: Raven.Neal@va.gov
Care we provide at VA Charleston health care
If you are a caregiver for a Veteran, you can get support by contacting a VA Charleston caregiver support coordinator. We can help with:
- Getting caregiver assistance available through VA
- Matching you with services and benefits
- Connecting you with local resources and programs
VA Caregiver Support Line
The Caregiver Support Line is available if you need support outside of the Charleston region, have questions about caregiver support services nationwide, or just need someone to listen right now.
Phone: 855-260-3274