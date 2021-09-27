Alternatively, you may contact us through e-mail using the VA National Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS).

Care we provide at VA Charleston health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

Patient concerns with the care team

Advocating for patient and family rights

MyHealtheVet is VA’s online Personal Health Record that empowers Veterans to become informed partners in their health care. Veterans can refill prescriptions, view their VA appointments, check their VA lab test results, and secure message with their VA health care teams. Veterans can also use the Blue Button feature and access parts of their medical records, such as VA Notes, VA Radiology Reports, and more! For more information, contact the Charleston VAMC MyHealtheVet Coordinator.