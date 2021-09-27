Patient advocates
The patient advocates at VA Charleston health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.
Connect with a patient advocate
Lorenzo Moses Chaplain
VA's Former Prisoner of War Patient Advocate
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-7415
Hannah P. McCoy
Patient Advocate Supervisor
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6066
Traviell Hartsfield
Patient Advocate - North Charleston and Goose Creek VA Outpatient Clinics
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6066
Traciee M. Prioleau
Patient Advocate
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6066
Tiffany M. Hadaway
Patient Advocate - Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-848-0238
Valeria Edwards
Patient Advocate
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6066
Lakiesha Long
Patient Advocate - Savannah, Hinesville, and Beaufort VA Outpatient Clinics
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 912-920-0214 x 2205
Email: lakiesha.long@va.gov
Alternatively, you may contact us through e-mail using the VA National Inquiry Routing & Information System (IRIS).
Care we provide at VA Charleston health care
Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:
- Patient concerns with the care team
- Advocating for patient and family rights
ADDITIONAL CONTACTS
MyHealtheVet is VA’s online Personal Health Record that empowers Veterans to become informed partners in their health care. Veterans can refill prescriptions, view their VA appointments, check their VA lab test results, and secure message with their VA health care teams. Veterans can also use the Blue Button feature and access parts of their medical records, such as VA Notes, VA Radiology Reports, and more! For more information, contact the Charleston VAMC MyHealtheVet Coordinator.
Heather Friessen
My HealtheVet Communications Specialist
VA Charleston health care
Phone: 843-789-6504
Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients
After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment at our medical center.
Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right.