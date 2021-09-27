 Skip to Content
The patient advocates at VA Charleston health care are specially trained to help you resolve issues with your care. If you've experienced any problems that you haven't been able to resolve by talking with your care team, please reach out to one of our patient advocates.

Lorenzo_Moses

Lorenzo Moses Chaplain

VA's Former Prisoner of War Patient Advocate

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-789-7415

Hannah_P_McCoy

Hannah P. McCoy

Patient Advocate Supervisor

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-789-6066

Traviell Hartsfield, Patient Advocate

Traviell Hartsfield

Patient Advocate - North Charleston and Goose Creek VA Outpatient Clinics

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-789-6066

Traciee Prioleau, Patient Advocate

Traciee M. Prioleau

Patient Advocate

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-789-6066

Tiffany Hadaway Patient Advocate

Tiffany M. Hadaway

Patient Advocate - Myrtle Beach VA Outpatient Clinic

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-848-0238

Valeria Edwards, Patient Advocate

Valeria Edwards

Patient Advocate

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-789-6066

Lakiesha Long

Patient Advocate - Savannah, Hinesville, and Beaufort VA Outpatient Clinics

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 912-920-0214 x 2205

Email: lakiesha.long@va.gov

Care we provide at VA Charleston health care

Our patient advocates work hard to make sure you receive the best possible care. They offer help with:

  • Patient concerns with the care team
  • Advocating for patient and family rights

MyHealtheVet is VA’s online Personal Health Record that empowers Veterans to become informed partners in their health care. Veterans can refill prescriptions, view their VA appointments, check their VA lab test results, and secure message with their VA health care teams. Veterans can also use the Blue Button feature and access parts of their medical records, such as VA Notes, VA Radiology Reports, and more! For more information, contact the Charleston VAMC MyHealtheVet Coordinator.

Heather Friesen, Patient Advocate

Heather Friessen

My HealtheVet Communications Specialist

VA Charleston health care

Phone: 843-789-6504

 

Survey of Healthcare Experience of Patients

After your visit, you may receive a confidential questionnaire in the mail asking you about your most recent outpatient or inpatient treatment at our medical center.

Please use the survey to let us know of any concerns, complaints, or questions you have about your care, so that we can resolve them. We also appreciate compliments about what we are doing right.

