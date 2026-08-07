Returning service member care
The Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System provides health care and other benefits to the newest Veterans returning from service, even if you are still on active duty or an activated member of the National Guard or Reserve. Talk to a care coordinator about making use of your health care benefits.
Connect with a care coordinator
Lauren J Nelson MSW, LISW-CP
Program Manager-Post 9/11 Military2VA (M2VA) - CCICM Social Work Co-Coordinator
VA Charleston health care
Phone:
Email: Lauren.Nelson2@va.gov
Care we provide at the Ralph H. Johnson VA Healthcare System
We can help you access service and benefit programs tailored to the needs of returning service members, including:
- Polytrauma care
- Rehabilitation
- Mental health care
- Counseling
- Family benefits counseling
- Referral assistance
Vet Centers
Vet Centers are counseling centers that help Veterans readjust after deployment. The Vet Center in Charleston provides counseling for individuals, groups, married couples, and families. They also provide guidance and referrals for other VA and community resources.